Toronto police searching for alleged bank robber after teller threatened with gun

Toronto police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in an alleged east-end bank robbery.

The alleged incident occurred at a bank near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect waited in line and then demanded money. He pulled a black handgun out of a pocket on the front of his coat and pointed it at the teller.

Officers said the man threatened to shoot the teller.

The teller handed over an undisclosed quantity of cash before the man ran away.

Police described the suspect as 45 to 55 years old, 5’10”, thin and clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.