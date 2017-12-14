Woman facing attempted murder charge after baby injured in domestic dispute

A woman will be charged with attempted murder following an incident Wednesday morning that sent a baby to hospital in life-threatening condition and left a man with stab wounds.

In a press release, police allege the woman, a man and a four-month-old baby were in a condo in the city’s west end when the woman and man began to argue. The woman made threats while holding the knife, and injured both the man and the baby.

Police say the man fled with the baby to seek help.

Police say the man was stabbed, but the baby’s injuries were not stab wounds.

Police said in a tweet that the woman initially fled the area, and was also found with injuries when she was arrested.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning. She will be charged with attempted murder, uttering death threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Police say the baby remains in hospital in critical condition.