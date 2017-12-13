Female suspect in custody after man, baby stabbed near Sherway Gardens: police
Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a baby and another person were stabbed near CF Sherway Gardens in the city’s west end.
Police said two people, a man and a four-month-old baby, were stabbed on Wednesday morning around 8:35 a.m. in the lobby of a building near Sherway Gardens Road and Evans Avenue.
Initial reports indicate the baby suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.
Police said the man was also transported to hospital.
Police said in a tweet a woman had initially fled the area and was considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities said the woman has been arrested and also found suffering from unknown injuries.
