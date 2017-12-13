Man with gun inside Vaughan bank, police operation underway

York Regional Police say officers have been called to a Vaughan bank after receiving reports a man is inside with a gun.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the bank, located near Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West, just before 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said some employees and customers were able to get out of the bank, but there might be people still inside. The spokesperson said the man is still inside the bank.
No injuries have been reported, but paramedics were called in on standby and remain at the scene.
Roads in the area were closed by police for the investigation.
More to come.
