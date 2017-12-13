Fire
December 13, 2017 9:39 pm

Third family member dies after Toronto Community Housing apartment fire

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A teenager is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Toronto’s north end. His mother and brother remain in hospital in critical condition. As Shallima Maharaj reports, investigators are now trying to piece together what led to the tragedy. (Dec. 5)

A 16-year-old boy has become the third family member to die after being pulled from a north-end Toronto apartment fire unconscious last week.

Family and fire officials confirmed to Global News that the boy died on Wednesday. The news comes after the boy’s mother died on Thursday. The boy’s 18-year-old brother died on Dec. 4 shortly after being taken to hospital.

The fire happened at the family’s Toronto Community Housing apartment on Flemington Road, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West, after 9:30 p.m. After firefighters arrived, they found a working fire inside one of the units.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help support the family. As of Wednesday evening, less than $8,800 was raised.

The GoFundMe page said a funeral for all three victims will be held on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Toronto Fire Services.

