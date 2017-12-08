Canada
Mother of son killed in north-end Toronto Community Housing apartment fire dies

WATCH ABOVE: A teenager is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Toronto’s north end. His mother and brother remain in hospital in critical condition. As Shallima Maharaj reports, investigators are now trying to piece together what led to the tragedy. (Dec. 5)

A mother rescued from an apartment fire along with her two sons earlier this week has died, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) confirmed to Global News.

A TFS spokesperson said Friday evening the woman died Thursday and that her other son remains in critical condition. The woman’s 18-year-old son died Monday night in hospital.

The fire happened at the family’s Toronto Community Housing apartment on Flemington Road, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West, after 9:30 p.m. After firefighters arrived, they found a working fire inside one of the units.

All three family members were brought out by firefighters unconscious and taken to area hospitals by paramedics.

A GoFundMe page was launched Friday to support the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Toronto Fire Services.

