Mother of son killed in north-end Toronto Community Housing apartment fire dies
A mother rescued from an apartment fire along with her two sons earlier this week has died, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) confirmed to Global News.
A TFS spokesperson said Friday evening the woman died Thursday and that her other son remains in critical condition. The woman’s 18-year-old son died Monday night in hospital.
The fire happened at the family’s Toronto Community Housing apartment on Flemington Road, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West, after 9:30 p.m. After firefighters arrived, they found a working fire inside one of the units.
All three family members were brought out by firefighters unconscious and taken to area hospitals by paramedics.
A GoFundMe page was launched Friday to support the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Toronto Fire Services.
