3 found without vital signs in north-end Toronto apartment building fire

Three people have been rushed to hospital without vital signs after they were brought out of an apartment building by emergency crews responding to a fire.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News firefighters were called to an apartment building on Flemington Road, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West, after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

FIRE:

Flemington Rd + Allan Rd

-Police/Fire crews o/s

-3 people found VSA

-EMS rushed

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 5, 2017

The spokesperson said the firefighters entered an apartment and found the occupants.

Toronto Paramedics rushed the patients to area hospitals. Crews arriving at Humber River Hospital could be seen performing CPR on one of the patients.

