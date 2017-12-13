Sports
December 13, 2017 12:37 am
Updated: December 13, 2017 12:41 am

Lethbridge Hurricanes open road trip with 5-3 loss in Saskatoon

The Lethbridge Hurricanes fell behind early and could not recover as they dropped a 5-3 decision in Saskatoon to kick off a four-game road trip on Tuesday.

The Blades opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period.

The Hurricanes were able to score twice in the second period with goals from Dylan Cozens and Calen Addison but a Saskatoon goal from Kirby Dach put the Blades up 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Forward Jake Elmer was able to pull Lethbridge to within one goal early in the third, but Saskatoon would score an insurance goal late in the frame.

With the loss, the Hurricanes fall back to the .500 mark at 14-14-2-0 on the season.

Lethbridge visits Prince Albert on Wednesday.

