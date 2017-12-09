Sports
December 9, 2017 1:18 am

Hurricanes drop 6-5 OT decision against Edmonton

By Digital journalist  Global News

WATCH: The Edmonton Oil Kings needed overtime to beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 at the Enmax Centre on Friday night. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

A A

The Lethbridge Hurricanes dropped a 6-5 overtime decision at the Enmax Centre against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday night.

The Hurricanes fell behind 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period before scoring four unanswered goals to pull ahead 5-4 after the second.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Hurricanes blank Red Deer 4-0

But in the third period, Edmonton was able to tie the game at 5-5 to force overtime.

In overtime, Edmonton forward Trey Fix-Wolansky scored the game winner just one minute into the extra frame.

With the overtime loss, the Hurricanes fall to 14-13-2-0 on the season.

READ MORE: Win streak ends at 4 as Hurricanes fall 5-1 against Brandon

Lethbridge is in Saskatoon on Tuesday to open a four game road trip ahead of the Western Hockey League Christmas break.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Oil Kings
Edmonton sports
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Oil Kings
Sports
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News