Hurricanes drop 6-5 OT decision against Edmonton

The Lethbridge Hurricanes dropped a 6-5 overtime decision at the Enmax Centre against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday night.

The Hurricanes fell behind 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period before scoring four unanswered goals to pull ahead 5-4 after the second.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Hurricanes blank Red Deer 4-0

But in the third period, Edmonton was able to tie the game at 5-5 to force overtime.

In overtime, Edmonton forward Trey Fix-Wolansky scored the game winner just one minute into the extra frame.

With the overtime loss, the Hurricanes fall to 14-13-2-0 on the season.

READ MORE: Win streak ends at 4 as Hurricanes fall 5-1 against Brandon

Lethbridge is in Saskatoon on Tuesday to open a four game road trip ahead of the Western Hockey League Christmas break.