December 7, 2017 1:07 am

Lethbridge Hurricanes blank Red Deer 4-0

By Digital journalist  Global News

WATCH: The Lethbridge Hurricanes won their third game in a row on Wednesday with a 4-0 shutout win over Red Deer. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes earned their third straight win on Wednesday night with a 4-0 victory over the Red Deer Rebels at the Enmax Centre.

Egor Zudilov, Ty Prefontaine, Koletrane Wilson and Taylor Ross recorded a goal each and Hurricanes goalie Stuart Skinner stopped all 21 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.

Lethbridge outshot Red Deer 31-21 in the first meeting between the division rivals since last season’s first round playoff series.

With the win, the Hurricanes improve to 14-13-1-0 and have now won seven of their last eight games.

Lethbridge returns to action on Friday when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings.

