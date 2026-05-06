Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Taylor Elgersma hits field for rookie camp

Football season has arrived, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicking off their three-day rookie camp on Wednesday at Princess Auto Stadium.

Close to 60 first-year players and quarterbacks were on the field looking to make a good first impression, including much-heralded Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma.

The Hec Creighton Award winner is one of six QBs in this year’s camp, with a stable that also includes returning starter Zach Collaros, Terry Wilson, Payton Thorne, Bryce Perkins, and Cole Anseewu of the Manitoba Bisons.

The 24-year-old Elgersma is eager to get started with the Blue and Gold after just signing with the club three weeks ago.

“Just super excited,” said Elgersma. “Obviously I’ve been to a couple of (CFL) training camps in the QB internship program, but being able to be here for the first time and look around this place, it’s beautiful, so what more can you ask for.”

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The six-foot-five-inch Elgersma was the Bombers’ second-round pick in last year’s draft, but attended camp with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers in 2025.

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“I feel confident with my ability to throw the football and my ability to read the defence,” he said. “I think I’ve shown that and so it’s all about getting better day-by-day.

“The best way to attack training camp is to go day-by-day, right? Like, what can I learn from today to get better for tomorrow, what can I learn from tomorrow to get better for the next day. If you take that mindset into it then you’re probably going to be successful.

“So that’s kind of where my head tries to stay at. I think you’re getting a lot thrown at you in training camp, a new playbook, new guys, new receivers. And so, the best thing you can do is just keep your head down and work.”

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He’ll be trying to win the backup job behind Collaros. Now 37, Collaros is back for his seventh season in Winnipeg.

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Collaros was gushing over new offensive coordinator Tommy Condell, calling him a master communicator and a great teacher. Collaros doesn’t have much of an opinion on the new playoff format that was recently announced as he said he trusts the league’s decision makers.

The Bombers QB1 is more focused on the new rule changes and more specifically the new 35-second play clock. He believes it’ll improve the flow of the game but it’s also something they’ll need to work on in camp leading up to their first game.

“It’ll be something that you got to figure out,” said Collaros. “I’ve never sat there and held a stopwatch during the game and timed that. I would imagine it was around 40-some seconds but I think 35 will make it exciting.

“I think a lot of us come from down south anyways and you have that moving clock whether you’re in the NFL, NCAA or whatever that looks like. I think it’ll become second nature after a few reps.”

Rookie camp continues on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Princess Auto Stadium.