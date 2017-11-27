Sports
November 27, 2017 6:03 pm

Hurricanes close out B.C. road trip with 3 straight wins

WATCH: The Lethbridge Hurricanes wrapped up their longest road trip of the season on Saturday with a 3-0 win over the Kootenay Ice. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have returned home from their B.C. road trip on a three-game winning streak.

Their most recent victory came on Saturday in Cranbrook where the Hurricanes shut out the Kootenay Ice 3-0.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Hurricanes earn 5-2 win in Vancouver

Lethbridge goalie Stuart Skinner collected 47 saves for the win with Ryan Vandervlis, Jordy Bellerive and Jake Elmer each tallying for the Hurricanes.

While on their most recent road trip, the WHL club managed to end their season-high eight-game losing streak with a win in Victoria, followed by a victory in Vancouver the next night.

READ MORE: Struggling Lethbridge Hurricanes searching for answers

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be looking for their fourth straight win on Tuesday when they return home to host the Portland Winterhawks.

