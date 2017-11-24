Former Lethbridge Hurricanes coach leading amazing minor hockey run

There’s something special going on with a group of young hockey players in Lethbridge and they’re being led by a former Lethbridge Hurricanes head coach.

Michael Dyck coached the ‘Canes for three seasons from 2006-2009, helping guide the team to a WHL finals appearance in 2007/08. His contract wasn’t renewed after the 2009 season, so Dyck decided to take his talents to a younger age group — much, much younger.

Dyck started coaching his son Carson who was nine years old at the time.

“Yeah, I’ve been working with this group since they were in Atom,” Dyck said with a grin. “They’re a lot of fun to work with.”

Seven years later, Dyck is still coaching the same group, as the head coach of the Midget Triple ‘A’ Hurricanes.

“It’s almost like you know what he’s saying (before he says it),” forward Ridly Greig said. “We know all the systems.”

The players say Dyck has been hammering home the “details” of the game since they were nine years old.

“He’s got his main ideas and he really pounds them home,” captain Macrae Setoguchi said. “We all retain it. We know what’s going on by now. I’ve known him for a long time, see him every day almost. So you get to know him pretty well.”

A lot has changed over the years. Dyck has witnessed this group turn from boys to young men.

“Oh yeah, they can drive themselves to practice now,” Dyck said with a smile.

But with this group, one thing has never changed — their ability to win hockey games.

In Atom ‘AA’ in 2012 they won a provincial title. In Peewee ‘AA’ in 2014 they did it again. In Bantam ‘AAA’ in 2016 they won another provincial title. The very next year the team won provincials again in Minor Midget.

Four provincial titles, from hockey teams featuring many of the same players.

“It’s neat when you get to bond with a group that much, it’s something special when you get to bond with a group that much,” Setoguchi said. “It’s something special, it’s really like a family.”

How have they been able to have this run of success? Well, a lot of the players credit coach Dyck.

“So much chemistry on this team,” Setoguchi said. “But it’s our coach Mike. He finds those connections and he really makes it work.”

Dyck’s son Carson might be a little bias, but he agrees with his captain.

“A lot of the success goes back to him,” Carson Dyck said. “He’s created quite a culture here… I’m sure it was quite a transition for him coaching little guys and trying to use the same language.”

While Michael Dyck might push back a bit on this, Carson says the expectations for the team have been the same since they were nine.

It seems to pay off every season. This year the group is on another special run. The Midget ‘AAA’ Hurricanes are (13-1-2) and hold the best record in the AMHL.

They’ve also been invited to the prestigious Mac’s Midget tournament.

“We’ve got our opportunity here,” Setoguchi said. “And we’re going to make a statement when we go there.”

Why not? They’ve been making statements with their play since they were nine. It represents a sense of confidence instilled by their leader, seven years and counting.