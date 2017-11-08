Lethbridge Hurricanes issue statement on fans’ negative social media posts

In this day and age the army of keyboard warriors is ever-present. A lot of people have opinions and sharing them just takes a few clicks. It’s a reality that’s prompting the Lethbridge Hurricanes to take action.

The team released this message to their fans on Facebook:

“Fans, we allow you to comment and express your opinions on our Facebook page as it provides a space for people with a common interest to discuss said interest. Please note, we do monitor all comments. After recent comments, we believe it is time we step in.

When comments begin to single out any players or personnel it becomes unacceptable; specifically when it involves players. We want to remind everyone that WHL players are regular teenage boys who happen to be skilled hockey players, thus are given the opportunity to play at a higher level. At the end of the day, they are TEENAGERS. As we’re sure you would not appreciate a teen close to you get harassed publicly, we expect you would recognize that same fact when speaking about our players.

Should any of these sorts of comments continue we will block you from the page.”

The Hurricanes say this is not because of one comment in particular; the issue has been ongoing over the last month. What’s troubling to the Hurricanes is the singling out of individual players.

“You want to attack? Attack the on-ice play on those things. That’s what those channels are there for,” said Dustin Forbes, the team’s broadcast and communications manager. “People are free to go to our Facebook and our Twitter and comment the way they see fit, but just refrain from name-calling because we don’t think it’s necessary.”

The Facebook post from the Hurricanes was met with near overwhelming support.

“Sad to hear things like this are happening,” fan Marilyn Bodell wrote. “Some people don’t realize the sacrifice these young men and their parents have made. We enjoy their effort.”

The Hurricanes are trying to remind fans that the critiques and disparaging remarks are often directed towards young people.

“These are 17-year-old kids. Some of them are away from home for the first time,” Forbes said. “They’re going to high school. They have friend problems, girlfriend problems, some have family problems being away from home and whatnot. The last thing that they need is people hiding behind social media and verbally bashing them.”

Global News spoke with two other Western Hockey League clubs Wednesday for context on the situation. While they haven’t issued a formal statement like the Hurricanes, the two teams delete negative social media comments on a regular basis and block repeat offenders from the teams’ pages.

The ‘Canes return to game action on Friday when they host the Spokane Chiefs.