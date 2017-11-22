Lethbridge Hurricanes snap 8-game losing streak with 10-4 win in Victoria

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have finally found the win column and in a big way.

The ‘Canes brought their season-high eight-game losing streak to an end in Victoria on Tuesday night with a blowout 10-4 win over the Royals.

Ryan Vandervlis led the offensive charge with three goals and an assist.

‘Canes captain Giorgio Estephan added a pair with Lethbridge also getting goals from Calen Addison, Jordy Bellerive, Zane franklin, Josh Tarzwell and Tanner Nagel.

Six of the Lethbridge goals came on the power play.

Hurricanes goalie Stuart Skinner turned aside 18 of 22 shots for the win.

Lethbridge continues its B.C. road trip in Vancouver on Wednesday night.