Lethbridge Hurricanes ready to roll on new season: ‘I think we can be special’

After five meaningless pre-season games, the Lethbridge Hurricanes finally get to play in a game that counts Friday night. The ‘Canes open up the regular season at home against the team they scored their most spectacular victory against last season.

The team won a seven-game war against the Medicine Hat Tigers when Tyler Wong scored a shorthanded overtime goal to send the ‘Canes to the Eastern Conference Final.

It was one of the greatest goals in franchise history, but the man who scored it is no longer with the team.

“He’s one of the first guys I ever met when I came to Lethbridge,” Hurricanes forward Giorgio Estephan said. “And I mean it’s definitely going to be different not having him on my wing.”

The players admit it’s been a bit of change not having their old captain around anymore.

“I know I was around him for the three years I’ve been here so yeah, I’m definitely missing him a lot,” Hurricanes goaltender Stuart Skinner said.

This is life in the Western Hockey League, though; overage players move on, and other players step up in their absence. Despite Wong’s departure, the Hurricanes return a strong core for the 2017/2018 season.

Playoff star Giorgio Estephan is back with the team after putting up 24 points in 18 post-season games in the team’s Eastern Conference Final run last year.

“We have a great back-end and a great goaltender. We’re going to try and put up as many goals as we can.” Estephan said. “We’re going to build out from the d-zone up.”

Also back in the fold is freshly signed Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jordy Bellerive. The talented North Vancouver product made an impressive statement at the 2017 Prospects Challenge, leading the Penguins with four goals and seven points in three games.

“I kind of had a chip on my shoulder all summer, I was expecting to be drafted,” Bellerive said. “To not be was hard on me and my family, but it was motivation for me throughout the summer. Obviously (now) I’m pretty glad that that’s what happened to me.”

The forward and defence corps include other key returning players, but perhaps the most important stands in the Hurricanes net.

Puck-stopping savant Stuart Skinner is back for his fourth year with the team. The 6’4” ‘tender was outstanding in the playoffs last season, boasting a .916 save percentage and keeping the ‘Canes in games they were outplayed.

“I think we can be something really special this year,” Skinner said. “We got a bunch of guys coming back, and just from the experience that we had last year in playoffs, just because of that and how we’re a family in there. We get along with each other so well, so I think we’re going to do really well this year.”

It’s a new season and it’s just Game 1. The Hurricanes are still trying to find their identity, but what better way to start forging one than with a battle against their arch rival.

“Being able to play the Tigers, especially after really good games against them last year, I think it’s going to be a really exciting game for the fans, and really exciting for us,” Skinner said.

Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio believes in his team, but knows that it’s a long season ahead.

“I think we have a team that can compete for a championship,” Kisio said. “But we’re quite a few months away from that. We’re approaching the first game like it’s the first game, and we want to win this first game at home.”

Kisio also added that the team has picked a captain, but won’t unveil who it is until opening night.

The Tigers and ‘Canes clash in the home opener Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Enmax Centre.