Former Lethbridge Hurricanes star Mitch Fadden passes away at age 29

The southern Alberta sporting community received sad news Wednesday, hearing former Lethbridge Hurricanes star Mitch Fadden had passed away suddenly.

Former teammate Mike Wuchterl told Global News Fadden’s family found out Monday that Mitch passed away in his sleep. He was just 29 years old.

Fadden played for the Hurricanes from the 2005-06 season to 2008-09 and was well known for his tremendous skill on the ice. The highly talented Victoria native tallied 173 points in just two seasons.

In a statement to Global News, Wuchterl described his former teammate as “a true brother.”

“Mitch was a very talented fireball of passion and emotion, he gave 100% effort in everything he ever did. Mitch was a true competitor, he hated losing more than he ever loved to win. I am forever grateful to have had the honour of calling Fads a teammate, a best friend but most of all, a true brother! RIP Fads.”

There are no further details on Fadden’s passing at this time.