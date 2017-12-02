Win streak ends at 4 as Hurricanes fall 5-1 against Brandon

The Lethbridge Hurricanes saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Friday as they suffered 5-1 loss on home ice against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Wheat Kings forward Evan Weinger scored two short-handed goals less than one minute apart in the first period, including the game winner.

Brandon opened up a 5-0 lead before the Hurricanes were able to break the shut-out with a goal from Calen Addison midway through the third period.

Lethbridge goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 21 of 25 shots before being replaced by Reece Klassen to start the third.

With the loss, the Hurricanes fall to 11-13-1-0 on the season.

They’re back in action on Saturday when then host the Victoria Royals.