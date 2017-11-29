Shootout win over Portland propels Hurricanes to 4th straight win

The Lethbridge Hurricanes earned their fourth straight win on Tuesday thanks to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Portland Winterhawks at the Enmax Centre.

The Hurricanes trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-1 in the third, before two goals in a 32-second span tied the game 3-3.

Overtime did not decide a winner and it took seven shootout rounds before Zane Franklin finally propelled the home team to victory.

Franklin also scored in the third period, with Jordy Bellerive recording the other two goals for Lethbridge, he now has goals in six consecutive games.

Hurricanes goalie Stuart Skinner was once again solid between the pipes, turning aside 44 of 47 shots as Portland outshot Lethbridge 47-24.

With the win, the Hurricanes improve to 11-12-1-0 on the season.

They’ll go for their fifth straight win on Friday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.