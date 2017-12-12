Joey Lawrence says there’s ‘serious talks’ about a ‘Blossom’ revival

Following the successful TV revivals of such series as Full House, Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace, Roseanne and others, could Blossom be the next vintage sitcom to receive a modern-day revival?

According to former Blossom star Joey Lawrence, the chances of the beloved 1990s sitcom about pre-teen Blossom (Mayim Bialik) and her pals are surprisingly good.

Lawrence dropped the Blossom bombshell during a Monday appearance on Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show when he was asked about the possibility of the show returning.

“There’s been serious talk about it, believe it or not,” revealed Lawrence (who played Blossom’s older brother, Joey). “Mayim and I have both said we’d be into it. We’ve talked to Don Reo about it, who created it. If there’s a way in, then I think we’re all down for it.”

Any revival, of course, would be contingent on star Bialik’s ability to free up time from her day job, playing Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

Last month, the Blossom cast reunited to discuss their memories of the show, which ran from 1990 until 1995. Watch: