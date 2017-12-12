Jesse Helmer to join London Police Services board in January

The London Police services board has voted in its newest member.

City councillors voted in favour of Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer Tuesday evening, over fellow Coun. Harold Usher.

Helmer replaces Coun. Stephen Turner, who announced last month that he would be stepping down due to the time commitment that’s required.

Helmer welcomes the new responsibility and says it’s something he takes very seriously.

“It is a big area of municipal responsibility, we spend a lot of money on policing and it touches a lot of people, it’s very important in the community and very important in my ward,” said Helmer.

“There’s a lot of policing that goes on in my ward, the police headquarters is right beside my ward. I end up dealing with the police a lot anyway in my role as a councillor, so I thought being on the police services board would be a helpful way to make a contribution.”

Helmer joins Coun. Mo Salih and Vanessa Ambtman-Smith as recent appointments to the board.

Helmer will officially join the board in January.