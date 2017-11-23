Coun. Stephen Turner resigns from London Police Services Board

Just as one city councillor joins the London Police Services Board, another is set to leave it.

Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner has resigned from the board, citing the time commitment.

“Ultimately I’ve had some challenges with the time of that meeting. It basically runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. which is kind of a hard work day, difficult to balance. I either have to draw on vacation time or find alternate time in order to make up that time,” said Turner.

Turner’s resignation was accepted by the strategic priorities and policy committee yesterday, where members thanked him for his service.

“We’ve been through some very challenging policy discussions. We’ve been through some issues that affect the most vulnerable members of our community, and you’ve been a strong voice through all of that,” said Mayor Matt Brown.

Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins got emotional while thanking Turner for his time on the board.

“Your voice was so important to me while being on that board. I know we have to have representation, but I know the passion that you have for the board, and your voice will be missed,” said Hopkins.

Turner’s resignation comes on the heels of Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih’s addition to the board as part of an expansion from five to seven members.

Turner’s final meeting will be in December, while Salih will join the board once a provincial representative has been named.