Reward offered for safe return of 6 horses stolen from Alberta ranch

A $2,500 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the return of six horses that were stolen last week from a ranch in Wetaskiwin County.

Thunder Valley Ranches is offering the reward, Cornelia Cameron shared on Facebook.

The family said the horses were stolen sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 and 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Cameron ranch is located on Highway 13, between Buck Lake and Winfield.

While the family estimates the animals are worth close to $100,000, they said it was about more than money.

“They are family to us,” Cornelia explained in a Facebook post that was shared thousands of times.

“I was shocked and heartbroken,” she later told Global News, “but some of these horses are so valuable and it was right off the highway as well.

“I am appalled someone would do this and I never expected it would happen to us, but we hear of this stuff happening all of the time.”

One of the missing animals is Cornelia’s show-jumping horse, which she described as “one-of-a-kind.”

Another missing animal is her sister’s childhood pony and some of the others have been with the family for over 10 years.

The family has notified a brand inspector and Cornelia said they will hopefully forward the information to other auction markets.

Breton RCMP is also investigating the incident.

— With files from Global’s Nicole de Champlain