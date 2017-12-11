Crime
Reward offered for safe return of 6 horses stolen from Alberta ranch

WATCH ABOVE: A brazen theft has left a central Alberta family shaken. Six horses were stolen right off their property. Fletcher Kent reports.

A $2,500 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the return of six horses that were stolen last week from a ranch in Wetaskiwin County.

Thunder Valley Ranches is offering the reward, Cornelia Cameron shared on Facebook.

The family said the horses were stolen sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 and 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Cameron ranch is located on Highway 13, between Buck Lake and Winfield.

While the family estimates the animals are worth close to $100,000, they said it was about more than money.

“They are family to us,” Cornelia explained in a Facebook post that was shared thousands of times.

“I was shocked and heartbroken,” she later told Global News, “but some of these horses are so valuable and it was right off the highway as well.

“I am appalled someone would do this and I never expected it would happen to us, but we hear of this stuff happening all of the time.”

One of the missing animals is Cornelia’s show-jumping horse, which she described as “one-of-a-kind.”

Another missing animal is her sister’s childhood pony and some of the others have been with the family for over 10 years.

The family has notified a brand inspector and Cornelia said they will hopefully forward the information to other auction markets.

Breton RCMP is also investigating the incident.

— With files from Global’s Nicole de Champlain

Willard3

Willard, one of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Peppy4

Peppy, one of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Grey gelding 4

One of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
24852119_1604478479645269_8684078084362001038_n

Zoro, one of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
24774889_1604474896312294_7543231840675772458_n

One of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
2009-03-31 14.47.03

Solstice, of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Stolen-horse-6

One of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Stolen-horse-5

The Cameron family riding some of the horses which were stolen from their central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Stolen-horse-4

One of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Stolen-horse-3

One of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Stolen-horse-2

The Cameron family riding some of the horses which were stolen from their central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied
Stolen-horse-1

One of the six horses stolen from the Cameron family’s central Alberta ranch near Winfield, Alta. this week.

Supplied

