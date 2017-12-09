Halifax man faces murder charges in deaths of Tyler Richards, Naricho Clayton

Tyrell Peter Dechamp, 27, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton.

Halifax Regional Police said Dechamp has also been charged with one count of attempted murder in a separate shooting incident

Investigators arrested Dechamp on Friday morning at the Atlantic Institution correctional facility in Renous, N.B.

Former Halifax Rainmen player Tyler Richards, 29, was found dead at a home on Cook Avenue on April 17, 2016. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Two days later on April 19, 2016, Naricho Clayton, 23, was killed in a shooting on Gottingen Street. Police were called to the 2000-block at around 11 p.m. where they found two men in a vehicle who had been shot. Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene and a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tyrell Peter Dechamp, who was 26 at the time, had been serving a federal sentence for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. In February 2016, he was granted statutory release.

He missed his curfew and failed to return to a halfway house on the night of Clayton’s death, April 19, 2016.

That prompted a Canada-wide arrest warrant, and he was arrested on April 29, 2016 in Ontario.

Just last month, RCMP divers were in the water of Red Bridge Pond off Waverley Road in Dartmouth searching for a weapon in the Richards’ homicide.

Police say evidence directly related to the homicide had previously been found in a wooded area near the pond.

‘People are still grieving’

Quentrel Provo, who knew both Richards and Clayton, says the arrest is a “start.”

“It’s a start, especially for the families. Basically, they can get some kind of closure. We know it’s not going to bring Tyler or Naricho back but it will give them some kind of closure if … charges are laid and justice is served,” he said.

“I know a couple people are still grieving and people that miss Tyler and miss Naricho. Those are lifetime things that even justice can’t fix.”

With files from Natasha Pace and Rebecca Lau.