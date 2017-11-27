Canada
November 27, 2017 9:56 am

Police divers back in Dartmouth pond searching for weapon in Tyler Richards’ homicide

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are searching the waters of Red Bridge Pond in Dartmouth for evidence related to the homicide of Tyler Richards.

Cory McGraw/ Global News
A A

Police divers are back searching a Dartmouth pond for a weapon in a homicide from this past spring.

Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were at the Red Bridge Pond off Waverley Road on Nov. 16 and returned Monday morning.

READ MORE: Police divers searching Dartmouth pond for weapon in Tyler Richards homicide

According to Halifax Regional Police, they’re searching for a weapon possibly related to the homicide of Tyler Bradley Richards.

The former Halifax Rainmen player was found deceased inside a residence on Cook Avenue in Halifax on April 17.

READ MORE: Former Halifax Rainmen player Tyler Richards ID’d homicide victim

Police say evidence directly related to the 29-year-old’s homicide was previously found in a wooded area towards the end of Mountain Avenue near Red Bridge Pond.

While police are not revealing what type of weapon they are looking for, a description of Richards’ homicide on the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program confirms he was shot to death.

WATCH: Halifax community marks 1-year anniversary of slain basketball all-star Tyler Richards

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dartmouth pond police search
halifax police
Halifax Rainmen homicide
homicide Tyler Richards
Tyler Bradley Richards
weapon Halifax police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News