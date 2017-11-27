Police divers back in Dartmouth pond searching for weapon in Tyler Richards’ homicide

Police divers are back searching a Dartmouth pond for a weapon in a homicide from this past spring.

Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were at the Red Bridge Pond off Waverley Road on Nov. 16 and returned Monday morning.

RCMP divers back at Red Bridge Pond in #Dartmouth today searching for possible evidence connected to Tyler Richards homicide. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/ddR47pDYZS — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 27, 2017

According to Halifax Regional Police, they’re searching for a weapon possibly related to the homicide of Tyler Bradley Richards.

The former Halifax Rainmen player was found deceased inside a residence on Cook Avenue in Halifax on April 17.

Police say evidence directly related to the 29-year-old’s homicide was previously found in a wooded area towards the end of Mountain Avenue near Red Bridge Pond.

While police are not revealing what type of weapon they are looking for, a description of Richards’ homicide on the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program confirms he was shot to death.

