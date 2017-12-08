Suspect arrested in Tyler Richards, Naricho Clayton homicides

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two homicides that happened in 2016.

Investigators arrested a 27-year-old Halifax man on Friday morning at the Atlantic Institution correctional facility in Renous, N.B.

Police say they are questioning the man in relation to the homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton, as well as the shooting of a 31-year-old man.

Former Halifax Rainmen player Tyler Richards, 29, was found dead at a home on Cook Avenue on April 17, 2016. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Two days later on April 19, 2016, Naricho Clayton, 23, was killed in a shooting on Gottingen Street. Police were called to the 2000-block at around 11 p.m. and where they found two men in a vehicle who had been shot. Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene and a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On April 29, 2016, a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested in Ontario. Tyrell Peter Dechamp, who was 26 at the time, had missed his curfew and failed to return to a halfway house on the night of Clayton’s death.

Just last month, RCMP divers were in the water of Red Bridge Pond off Waverley Road in Dartmouth searching for a weapon in the Richards’ homicide.

Police say evidence directly related to the homicide had previously been found in a wooded area near the pond.

