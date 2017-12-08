Kitchener man facing second set of child pornography charges

A 52- year-old Kitchener man has been arrested once again by the Waterloo Regional Police on charges related to child pornography.

The accused, who now lives outside Waterloo Region, was originally arrested in July on charges of being in possession of child pornography. The Waterloo Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested him once again Thursday on six new charges – including four charges of making child pornography and two more of making child pornography available, along with several other charges.

He was on bail at the time of the second arrest. Police say the suspect’s home was searched last summer in connection with child pornography complaints from September 2016 to July of 2017. Police seized computer equipment from the man’s home.

The suspect once ran a Kitchener centre that provided free support for cancer patients in the region and is now being kept in custody until another bail hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13.