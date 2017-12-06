Child pornography charges laid in Guelph

Guelph police have laid child pornography charges against a 29-year-old man.

Brian Caldwell Jr. was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a home in the south end of Guelph.

Police seized computers and digital devices, and said a further investigation into those led to the arrest.

Caldwell has been charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Caldwell has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 19.