Child pornography charges laid in Guelph
Guelph police have laid child pornography charges against a 29-year-old man.
Brian Caldwell Jr. was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a home in the south end of Guelph.
Police seized computers and digital devices, and said a further investigation into those led to the arrest.
Caldwell has been charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Caldwell has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 19.
