November 28, 2017 10:14 am

Guelph man charged with child luring

A 37-year-old Guelph man is facing numerous charges after he was arrested over the weekend by the Guelph Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Sexual Assault Unit.

Guelph officers began their investigation Nov. 24 into the incident involving a female under the age of 16 and an arrest was made the next day.

The accused, 37-year-old Dennis Higgins from the north end of Guelph, has been charged with numerous offences including luring, invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 and making arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16.

A search warrant of the suspect’s home saw officers seize a variety of computer systems and digital devices.

Police have not disclosed any further details, at this point, on what led to the arrest.

Global News