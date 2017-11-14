Police release composite image of Kitchener sexual assault suspect

Waterloo Regional Police have released a composite image of a suspect wanted in the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Kitchener last month.

Investigators believe the attack happened on Oct. 27 at around 7 p.m. in the stairwell of an apartment building at 318 Patricia Ave.

The young girl was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police have described the suspect as tall with a slender build and light brown hair. He was wearing grey pants, a short-sleeved shirt with green and grey stripes, and grey shoes.

Police also said the man is known to frequent the building, but would not elaborate.

Anyone with information is requested to contact investigators 519-590-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.