Hamilton police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested a man wanted in the shooting death of a bystander who’s been hailed as a Good Samaritan.

Dale Burningsky King, 19, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. in Hargersville, Ont., Hamilton police said on Thursday. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said a female was arrested at the same time and charged with accessory after the fact.

James Mattheson, 20, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting was also charged with accessory after the fact.

The victim, Yosif Al-Hasnawi, left the Al Mustafa Islamic Centre near Main Street East and Wentworth Street North around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the shooting, police say he had confronted two men who were accosting an older gentleman.

“Our victim took exception to that, that interaction, and attempted to intervene by calling out to the suspects,” Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik told reporters on Monday. “That drew the attention of the suspects over to our victim.”

The dispute spilled over from Main Street to Sanford Avenue North and Aikman Avenue, where Al-Hasnawi was shot.

He was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Al-Hasnawi, a 19-year-old student and aspiring doctor, is being honoured at a vigil at Brock University on Friday.

“The Brock community is in shock and deep mourning after the tragic death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who died in a shooting incident in Hamilton on the weekend after trying to help someone being accosted on the street,” the university said.