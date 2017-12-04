Crime
December 4, 2017
Updated: December 4, 2017 1:42 pm

Hamilton police say 1 man arrested, 2nd identified following fatal shooting

Hamilton police say one man is in custody and they have identified a second, in connection with Saturday night's deadly shooting in Hamilton.

Police have arrested one man and say they’d identified a second suspect in connection with the shooting death of a good Samaritan in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects “thanks to assistance from the public.”

In custody is a 20-year-old Hamilton man who has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. Police say he was located early Monday morning at a home in the city core.

Police say they’ve also identified the male shooter and are applying for an arrest warrant on a second-degree murder charge.

The pair are accused in the shooting death of of 19 year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi of Hamilton.

The Brock University student and aspiring doctor was shot and killed while trying to intervene when he spotted two men accosting another man at about 9 p.m. Saturday near Main and Wentworth Streets.

