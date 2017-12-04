Hamilton police say 1 man arrested, 2nd identified following fatal shooting

Police have arrested one man and say they’d identified a second suspect in connection with the shooting death of a good Samaritan in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.
Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects “thanks to assistance from the public.”
In custody is a 20-year-old Hamilton man who has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. Police say he was located early Monday morning at a home in the city core.
Police say they’ve also identified the male shooter and are applying for an arrest warrant on a second-degree murder charge.
The pair are accused in the shooting death of of 19 year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi of Hamilton.
The Brock University student and aspiring doctor was shot and killed while trying to intervene when he spotted two men accosting another man at about 9 p.m. Saturday near Main and Wentworth Streets.
