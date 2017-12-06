Hamilton councillors push for timelines on paramedic investigation

City politicians are pushing for a time frame as the community awaits the results of an investigation into the actions of Hamilton paramedics who were criticized over their response to a recent fatal shooting.

The investigation involves the EMS response to Saturday night’s shooting of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who was gunned down while trying to diffuse an altercation near Main and Wentworth.

Bystanders have described a less-than-urgent response and Mayor Fred Eisenberger stresses that the allegations are being taken seriously.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead says answers are needed to serious allegations, noting that councillors are “getting calls” and need a briefing.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green adds that the Al-Mustafa Mosque, outside of which the tragedy occurred and where Al-Hasnawi had been prior to being killed, has been “rocked” by this tragedy.

Green says he’s “very concerned” with preliminary reports from the community.