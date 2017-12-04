Counter Attack road checks begin in the Okanagan this week

Okanagan RCMP are reminding drivers that they will be out in force this holiday season.

For the month of December and into January, local detachments, Traffic Services and the Integrated Road Safety Unit will be conducting enhanced enforcement and Counter Attack road checks, looking for impaired drivers.

“If your holiday festivities include alcohol, please arrange for a designated driver, call a taxi, take transit or use Operation Red Nose where available,” RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett said.

“Let’s all do our part for a safe holiday season.”

The number of people killed in impaired driving collisions has significantly dropped since Counter Attack began.

According to the provincial government, there were 128 fatal crashes involving alcohol in B.C. in 2007, compared to 53 in 2016.