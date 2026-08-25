2 arrested after homemade electric weapon, drugs seized in theft investigation

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Two Ontario men have been charged after an investigation into stolen property led to the seizure of more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and a homemade electric weapon.

OPP began an investigation earlier this month after receiving reports of stolen property in the South Frontenac area.

On Aug. 21, officers executed a search warrant at a property where they seized approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two grams of suspected fentanyl, assorted pills, a camper trailer, an ATV, a dirt bike, assorted hand tools, approximately $1,000 and digital scales.

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A homemade conducted energy weapon, a device that uses electrical current to stun a person, was also found.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition and a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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A 57-year-old man was also arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order.