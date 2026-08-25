2 arrested after homemade electric weapon, drugs seized in theft investigation

Two Ontario men have been charged after an investigation into stolen property led to the seizure of more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and a homemade electric weapon.
OPP began an investigation earlier this month after receiving reports of stolen property in the South Frontenac area.
On Aug. 21, officers executed a search warrant at a property where they seized approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two grams of suspected fentanyl, assorted pills, a camper trailer, an ATV, a dirt bike, assorted hand tools, approximately $1,000 and digital scales.
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A homemade conducted energy weapon, a device that uses electrical current to stun a person, was also found.
As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition and a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
A 57-year-old man was also arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order.
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