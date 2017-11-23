UBER eyes the Okanagan to expand its ride-sharing service

A manager for UBER Canada spoke at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, with eager interest to start business in the region.

The province’s recent announcement that an all-party committee will look at potential rules for companies like UBER makes it apparent ride sharing in B.C. is one step closer to becoming a reality.

“Oh, I’d love UBER here as soon as possible,” Michael van Hemmen with UBER Canada said.

READ: UBER Canada slammed for letting drivers refuse service animals for religious reasons

Representatives from local cab companies also attended the event, eager to find out how UBER plans to make its move into B.C.

“That’s what people want and you can’t really avoid that,” Brianne Thorne with West Cabs said.

Thorne said she hopes government regulations for ride share companies will be fair, in terms of insurance and safety standards.

UBER is also anxiously awaiting a government decision, so it can move into cities like Kelowna.

As for the recent hacking scandal, van Hemmen said a new CEO, who took over in August, is committed to safety and transparency for UBER customers.

READ: UBER hack: NDP requests formal investigation into breach

“That’s what our new CEO has done by making this event that happened over a year ago public, as soon as he was made aware of it.”

With over 200,000 British Columbians who’ve already downloaded the UBER app, the company believes there is obviously a customer base in B.C. ready to use the service.