Fourth Montreal police officer suspended amid racism allegations

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth Montreal police officer has been suspended in relation to accusations of racism and discrimination in the ranks that led the chief to dissolve a station in the city’s north.

The alleged events took place while the fourth officer was working with the 16-member patrol unit that was dismantled in June, Montreal police said in a news release Tuesday.

The officer was suspended effective Aug. 19.

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher chose to dissolve the unit after allegations came to light, including claims that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens and kept it as trophies.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two officers were suspended in relation to that incident. Dagher previously said a third officer was suspended in an unrelated incident.

Files involving those incidents have been sent to Quebec’s prosecution service.

Story continues below advertisement

News of the fourth suspension comes two weeks after the public had the opportunity to question Dagher at a special meeting at Montreal City Hall.

Montreal residents said they were frustrated with continued mistrust between law enforcement and the multicultural community of Montreal North. Some called for the abolition of random street checks — which Dagher said are not allowed, though he admitted some officers still perform.

“The police can’t do it alone,” Fo Niemi, executive director of the Centre for Research-Action on Race, told Global News following the public meeting.

“The police being one of the services of the city, the city politicians and the boroughs should be involved in these solutions.”

After the meeting, Dagher said there was a lot of “shame” within the force. He told Global News that listening to residents’ concerns was “difficult, tough, [and] very emotional.”

Montreal police said no further information will be provided on the suspensions as an investigation is ongoing.

Montreal’s police force is conducting its own internal investigation into the matter.