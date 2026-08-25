Manning teen arrested after school shooting threat made in northern Alberta town

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A teenager from a northern Alberta community has been arrested after RCMP received word someone had threatened to shoot students on the first day of school.

Police in the town of Manning, Alta., located about 570 km northwest of Edmonton, heard about the threat last week, on Aug. 19.

RCMP said it was reported that a student in Manning student had threatened to shoot other students on the first day classes on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Police did not say what school the threat was directed towards.

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“We want the public to know that we take every threat to our children’s safety seriously,” Sgt. Gavin Ool, detachment commander of the Manning RCMP, said in a statement.

“We immediately looped in our partners at the school, as well as the Peace River School Division, in order to assist us in the investigation as well as review security measures.

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“We encourage members of the public to always report any threats to our children and allow us to fully investigate and prevent these disasters from happening.”

Mounties started investigating and after taking some statements, said they identified a suspect.

On Tuesday, a local home was searched and seven firearms were seized.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff will always remain an unwavering priority for the Peace River School Division,” said PRSD superintendent Jeff Thompson.

“We are grateful for the swift response from, and ongoing partnership with, Sgt. Ool and the Manning RCMP Detachment. Working together with our RCMP partners strengthens our ability to protect and support our school community.”

A 16-year-old from Manning has been arrested and police said they will be charged with uttering threats, pending Crown approval.