67 charges laid against 13 Manitobans following ‘significant’ gun, drug bust

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Dozens of charges have been laid against 13 people following a months-long collaborative investigation into drug and weapons trafficking in southern Manitoba, according to police.

The 19-month investigation into drug and weapons trafficking, dubbed “Project Dolar” by police, saw the seizure of eight kilograms of cocaine, 13 restricted handguns and four vehicles that were used for trafficking, worth $110,000 combined, from several southern Manitoban communities. Officers from the Manitoba RCMP and Winkler Police Service contributed to the probe, police said.

It began after Winkler police contacted Mounties for support in December of 2024. Winkler officers told the RCMP that they learned multiple kilograms of cocaine were expected to be imported through a local business, Supt. Jeff Asmundson with the RCMP’s Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

From there, he said, “the operation expanded in size and scope.”

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“The investigation evolved to involve both other types of drugs and the network’s ties to illegal weapons trafficking,” Asmundson continued.

Officers also seized 2.5 kilograms of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, 44 non-restricted firearms, thousands of rounds of various ammunition, 228 cartons of unstamped tobacco and $4,500 in cash. Three of the 13 restricted guns were illegally trafficked, according to the superintendent.

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Residential and commercial properties in Winkler, the RM of Stuartburn, Thornhill, La Rivière and McCreary were recently searched by police as part of the project, Asmundson said.

“Obviously, drug trafficking will continue. There will be a hole for a while and we did make a definite dent, especially in that corner of the province,” he noted.

“Because of the profit margins, there will be other traffickers [who] will try to fill that void, because there is a demand.”

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Sixty-seven charges have been laid against 13 people from 10 different Manitoban communities, he said. Among them is a 29-year-old man from Carman, Man., who is facing 29 charges including trafficking cocaine and three counts of firearm trafficking.

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“He has been in custody since February after RCMP traffic services found two kilograms of cocaine and a prohibited handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop,” Asmundson said. He said the man is believed to have been a mid-to-high level player within the organized crime group.

Charges are still pending against two Winnipeg men, aged 38 and 35, he added. The men were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to traffic cocaine.

“I think we’ve definitely shut this network down, for now,” Asmundson said.

Manitoba’s Minister of Justice Matt Wiebe was also at the news conference Tuesday. He said communities of all sizes are being impacted by the drug and gun trade, as reflected in Project Dolar’s scope.

“Each one of these firearms represents a danger to the communities that they came from,” said Wiebe, pointing to the guns seized by police that were on display at the news conference.

“I know this is just one of many, but this is a significant bust.”

Police expect to make additional arrests and for more charges to be laid in connection with Project Dolor.