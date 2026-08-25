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4 comments

  1. Down with Trump
    August 25, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    The thing is Doug, you’re much the same as Trump. You belittle people, you get unreasonably angry and lash out childishly. You take things personally and your first reaction is almost always exactly the wrong thing to do.

    Right now Canada needs a calm, reasonable and logical response to Trump and his cohorts.

  2. salmon
    August 25, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Ridiculous. these tariffs must be hitting Mr. fords personal pocket books to make such remarks, and biting the hand that essentially feeds all Canadians. Unfortunately many with this “Canadian pride” have their “elbows up” so deep in their own a$$’s, they approve of this fools decisions. These Retaliatory decisions from or wonderful leaders will only hurt the average taxpayer.

  3. Sam
    August 25, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Hard to imagine liking anything coming from Dougie but he’s saying what many are thinking or want to hear coming from leadership. Carney has to keep options open and manipulate Trump – sounding off would not be useful long term, stern & committed is fine but the PM just lipping off would not be useful. Dougie can play that part just fine.

  4. Thomm Carter
    August 25, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    My personal take on the events between Premier Ford and the the other person is not very becoming of any leader.
    It only takes away and of the good he has done while running Ontario, he should stop lowering himself to the others infantile mentality.
    Come on Premier Ford let’s regain the proper dignity your position has in the world.

    Thanks

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford admits ‘it got a little heated’ with President Donald Trump

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 12:34 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario as Canada-U.S. trade war escalates'
Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario as Canada-U.S. trade war escalates
RELATED: Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario as Canada-U.S. trade war escalates
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After calling President Donald Trump a “loser” and the “king of bankruptcies” who could “kiss my ass,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford is embarking on a tour of United States news networks, striking a more conciliatory tone.

“Things got a little heated, it got a little personal yesterday,” Premier Doug Ford told CNN on Tuesday morning, agreeing with Wolf Blitzer that it was time to lower the temperature.

“I want to make a deal. A good deal for the American people, a good deal for the Canadians. We’re the two greatest countries in the world, we’re each other’s number one customer and it’s time to get back to the table.”

The more measured tone came the day after Trump described Ford as “the less charismatic, intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother of the late, great, Rob Ford” in a post on Truth Social.

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During a 45-minute news conference, the Ontario premier repeatedly hit back.

“I don’t respond to a dictator like President Trump, a bully like President Trump,” Ford told reporters. “I’m not going to take any advice off a guy that’s the king of bankruptcies.”

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Later, he concluded: “Let’s be clear, I don’t like the guy — simple.”

Then, on Tuesday morning, Trump posted online again, this time musing about renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America as relations between the president and Canada’s most populous province deteriorated.

The change would be similar to the Republican president’s executive order last year to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The Great Lakes — Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie and Superior — are a chain of five freshwater lakes that hold roughly one-fifth of the world’s surface fresh water. Lake Ontario, which the province is named after, shares a border with the U.S. states of New York and Pennsylvania.

Michigan is the only Great Lake that doesn’t border Canada.

Ford, however, didn’t bite back in his interview with CNN.

“I think it’s a lot of rhetoric,” he told Blitzer. “When President Trump wants to attack our sovereignty and attack our businesses and people in Ontario, I can’t roll over. My job is to protect Ontario and Canada.”

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The premier was at Queen’s Park on Tuesday to record various United States news segments, but didn’t stop to speak to Ontario reporters.

As the premier walked from one room to another at the Ontario legislature, he batted away the idea that his rhetoric had gone too far on Monday.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Not at all.”

Ford is also scheduled to appear on ABC News, CBS and Bloomberg Washington throughout the day.

The United States and Canada are locked in a trade dispute after Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended trade talks last Friday, accusing the U.S. of trying to introduce last-minute demands that would limit Canada’s ability to make trade deals with other countries and protect its culture and sovereignty.

The U.S. introduced a new round of 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports on Saturday, targeting goods worth $28 billion. Canada announced retaliatory measures Tuesday that will go into effect Sept. 8.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea

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