Trump considering renaming Lake Ontario as relations with province sour

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40 comments

  1. bwana4swahili
    August 25, 2026 at 10:23 am

    What an infantile idiot the USA has elected as president!

  2. OM
    August 25, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Who cares what this senile old pervert thinks? We may as well rename Washington “Pieceofshitistan”.

  3. Chris
    August 25, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Why would any journalist report this story without also reporting that a US president does not have any authority to rename multinationally-shared bodies of water?

  4. Mason
    August 25, 2026 at 10:16 am

    I hope the USA bears the F out of Canada, namely, BC and all of Eastern Canada

  5. Anonymous
    August 25, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Then Canada can call Lake Superior, Lake Canada, and Lake Huron, Lake Ontario!

  6. H Gray
    August 25, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Doug F. needs to be classier. (as hard as it is) by remaining engaged but not stoop to Trumps level with cheap comments. All can see that Donny is painting himself and the the U.S. into a corner.

  7. Roy DePape
    August 25, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Honestly the blame for Trump being elected lies with the Democrats. They ran the worst election campaign ever, it’s like they wanted to lose. Now we deal with this nonsense daily.

  8. T Clemens
    August 25, 2026 at 9:53 am

    At this point Carney needs to fully lead the negotiation by closing them down till say.. end of Sept. and let the U.S march to the Canadian beat for a while. It’ll drive the buffoon crazy.

  9. A
    August 25, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Trump does this to get a reaction and all you liberal idiots just freak out. Too funny.

  10. Scott
    August 25, 2026 at 9:38 am

    Lake Ontario was called Niigaani-gichigami or Gichi-zaaga’igan in Ojibwe, meaning “Leading Sea” or “Big Lake.”
    Or we could go with “Lake Inferior “

  11. Willy
    August 25, 2026 at 9:26 am

    He can call it whatever he wants, but will always be Lake Ontario.

  12. USA not OK
    August 25, 2026 at 9:25 am

    He’s like a 5 year old, just looking to rile people up.

  13. Nunya Bizness
    August 25, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Thats OK cause Im renaming New York State to New Toronto State and New York City to New Toronto City

  14. Scott
    August 25, 2026 at 9:18 am

    This certainly falls under the category of man child.

  15. Dan
    August 25, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Ignore Trump’s comments. They are childish attempts to raise our blood pressure.

  16. BOOMer
    August 25, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Oh no poor baby Trump didn’t get his way when Canada retaliated and said no to his ridiculous tariffs.Please someone change the little toddlers diaper and stick a pacifier in his mouth!!!

  17. John Ze
    August 25, 2026 at 8:53 am

    The prediction markets are betting Lake Corruption or Lake Extortion.

  18. Rob
    August 25, 2026 at 8:52 am

    What a narcissist
    Does he not know the world knows the name of the great lakes and the gulf of Mexico are centuries old

  19. Pam
    August 25, 2026 at 8:51 am

    When did Global News become a pundit for idiotic American news sources. such as Trumps changing names of our lands/lakes? How about making it a farce story rather than a serious story?

  20. mh
    August 25, 2026 at 8:50 am

    How exactly does one rename a body of water that only half of lies within their borders? what a complete dumbass, everything that comes out of his mouth simply confirms his level of stupidity. LAUGHING STOCK OF THE ENTIRE WORLD and too stupid to realize it.

  21. Arwy
    August 25, 2026 at 8:47 am

    The world has already changed his name to Dumb Joke Turd.

  22. Anti American
    August 25, 2026 at 8:45 am

    Are we done listening to this lunatic anymore . It takes just 1 chunk of lead to Silence this guy . The Americans will never recover from what He has done . No offense to anyone in the US , But no one from there country should be aloud to enter Canada until they take care of Their toddler Running their Country

  23. h
    August 25, 2026 at 8:43 am

    What a laugh. Dream on Trump. You are a laugh of the nation

  24. Anonymous
    August 25, 2026 at 8:37 am

    Tarrif Lake might be more memorable. Why not rename Fort Niagara to Fort Trump, and the River, Trump River and most spectacularly, Trump Falls. The namesake cities on both sides just might agree to that.

  25. Mike
    August 25, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Trump is world largest JOKE , we are CANADA strong say no to any US products. Yes we do have ALL the CARDS.

  26. Chris
    August 25, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Ontario was named after the lake, not the other way around. Stupid trump.

  27. Anon
    August 25, 2026 at 8:25 am

    For all those blaming Ford, I guess you don’t remember when Justin prorogued parliament and it was Ford as head of the association of premiers as the only person negotiating with the incoming Trump administration. He tried the subtle way. Trump drags people into the mud. Its not ideal but you got to fight back sometimes.

  28. Dori Kozak
    August 25, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Total childish comments by Elbows Up Canadians showing their intelligence levels.

  29. J
    August 25, 2026 at 8:19 am

    We should change the name of America to Cocksuckerville.

  30. Sunny Lee
    August 25, 2026 at 8:16 am

    Thank you Mr. Ford..you gave Trump a chance..he showed his true colours to the ENTIRE WORLD…
    GOOD FOR YOU..MR. FORD
    AND THE MANY OTHER UPSTANDING CANADIAN MEN AND WOMEN THAT ARE STANDING UP TO THIS DREADFUL MAN.

    B.S. BAFFLING BRAINS…IS WHAT TRUMP AND HIS WHATEVER THEY ARE…DID..BECAUSE THAT’S WHATCHYA DO WHEN YOUR A PUPPET ON A STRING.

    LAKE ONTARIO…PLEEEEEZ…
    TRUMP MUST SPEND DAY AND NIGHT CONDURURING UP BONEHEAD IDEAS…FOR CHEAP PUBLICITY.
    I ALREADY STATED…
    HE’LL BUILD A FRIGGING WALL AROUND THE USA…AND TRY AND STIFF CANADA.
    MR. FORD YOU ARE DOING AND SAYING WHAT IS SAFE TO PROTECT CANADA AND OUR PEOPLE…
    NOW…PERHAPS THE REST OF THE WORLD CAN SEE THE REAL TRUMP AND WHOMEVER IS LEFT NOW…SUPPORTING HIM.
    PRETTY SLIM PICKINS WITH THE FOLLOWERS NOW PLUS THE OLD BOYS CLUB THINNING OUT.
    STAY TUNED FOR THE NEXT RANT…

  31. F*CK OFF TRUMP!
    August 25, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Call it Fuckhead Lake. Jesus can you stinky American cockroaches control your garbage?! F*CK TRUMP! And F*ck the USA!

  32. No more america
    August 25, 2026 at 8:10 am

    Call it Fatso trump..

  33. RG_man
    August 25, 2026 at 8:10 am

    who cares what he calls the lake. I call Global news, CBC news, CTV a bunch of Traitors to Canada. Your a bunch of Communist lovers and giving Canada’s FREEDOM away.

  34. Crusader
    August 25, 2026 at 8:09 am

    My vote is for ‘Lake TRUMP’…!!! Lol

  35. Trump Is Foolish
    August 25, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Call it whatever you want Taco. We’ll still call it Lake Ontario. We still call the Gulf, Gulf of Mexico. We don’t give a damn about your little snit. Now, go see Natalie and have your diaper changed, you’ve soiled yourself again.

  36. Anonymous
    August 25, 2026 at 8:06 am

    It’s not his to rename. Tell this little boy to stop throwing tantrums ugh

  37. Jim
    August 25, 2026 at 8:02 am

    Let us not forget Ford was a Trump fan and supported him for election in first term.

  38. K Chycoski
    August 25, 2026 at 7:59 am

    What a loser. Chump cannot accept that he cannot force Canada to bend the knee and give in to his wants and taunts.

  39. Mary
    August 25, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Lake Ontario. Period. Eff off you orange turd.

  40. Anonymous
    August 25, 2026 at 7:56 am

    HELL NOOOO!! 😡

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Politics

Trump considering renaming Lake Ontario as relations with province sour

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 7:50 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario as Canada-U.S. trade war escalates'
Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario as Canada-U.S. trade war escalates
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media, threatening to rename Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’ as the trade war escalates and the president trades barbs with Ontario Premier Doug Ford. He also said the U.S. “doesn’t expect” to be doing business with Canada’s most populous province.
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President Donald Trump says the United States is giving “serious consideration” to renaming one of the Great Lakes as relations with Canada’s most populated province sour.

Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning that he’s thinking of changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” he wrote.

The change would be similar to the Republican president’s executive order last year to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The Great Lakes — Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie and Superior — are a chain of five freshwater lakes that hold roughly one-fifth of the world’s surface fresh water. Lake Ontario, which the province is named after, shares a border with the U.S. states of New York and Pennsylvania.

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Michigan is the only Great Lake that doesn’t border Canada.

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The United States and Canada are locked in a trade dispute after Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended trade talks last Friday, accusing the U.S. of trying to introduce last-minute demands that would limit Canada’s ability to make trade deals with other countries and protect its culture and sovereignty.

The U.S. introduced a new round of 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports on Saturday, targeting goods worth $28 billion. Canada is expected to announce retaliatory measures Tuesday that will go into effect Sept. 8.

Click to play video: 'Former U.S. trade official says trade war could get ‘a lot worse before it gets better’'
Former U.S. trade official says trade war could get ‘a lot worse before it gets better’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province is home to the country’s auto industry, said Monday that he backs Carney. He also took aim at Trump after the president posted about him on social media.

“I don’t respond to a dictator like President Trump, a bully like President Trump. I’m not going to take any advice off a guy that’s the king of bankruptcies,” Ford said during a news conference, which also heard him say Trump could “kiss my ass.”

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“Let’s be clear, I don’t like the guy — simple.”

Carney said Monday that Canada will go back to the negotiating table on a trade deal once the United States changes its attitude and stops treating Canada as a subsidiary.

— with files from Isaac Callan and The Associated Press

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