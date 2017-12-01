Entertainment
Johnny Galecki returning for ‘Roseanne’ revival

Johnny Galecki (David), Sara Gilbert (Darlene) on the ABC Television Network comedy 'Roseanne.'

While there have been talks surrounding Johnny Galecki’s return to the Roseanne revival, the Big Bang Theory star was confirmed for a role by executive producer Whitney Cummings.

Cummings shared an Instagram story from the production of the revival, where she featured a snapshot of Galecki’s seat on set.

Rosanne Barr teased Galecki’s return earlier this week when she tweeted and deleted, “We have got our Johnny Galecki back on ‘Roseanne’ this episode – what a joy to work with such a deeply empathetic actor. Very moving 4 all of us. #JOY,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Galecki first appeared on Rosanne as Kevin, but the character’s name was later changed to David.

Sara Gilbert will also return as Darlene. ABC has already cast the two children of Darlene and David, Ames McNamara as 8-year-old Mark and Shameless actress Emma Kenney as teenage daughter Harris.

Galecki joins Barr (herself), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fisherman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played Becky while Goranson was attending college in the revival, will also return but in a new role.

The Roseanne revival is set to return in 2018.

