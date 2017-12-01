Police investigating after alleged scam bilks west-end Toronto condo hunters

Claire Hay had been searching for an affordable rental suite on Kijiji and thought she had found the perfect one about a month ago.

It was a bachelor unit in a new condo development at Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West. She arranged for a viewing and was met by a man who identified himself as the owner.

In love with the unit, she expressed her desire to rent it. She paid the first and last months’ rent using e-transfer. It came out to $2,600 — $1,300 a month.

READ MORE: Toronto police lay 21 fraud charges against man in alleged apartment rental scam

Her optimism was soon tempered by caution. She came across another ad that was similar to the one she had responded to.

“Just with a little bit of a higher price on Kijiji,” she said. “Then I had my friend contact the person … and it ended up being the same landlord – Femi.” It was also the same apartment.

Shocked that the unit she paid for was still being rented to others, she posted about her experience on Facebook. Hay said she also filed a report with police.

READ MORE: How to protect yourself with rental scams on the rise

“It was through that, that I then got a message from Femi saying that he wants me to take [the Facebook post] down, that that’s not okay, that I posted that and he would like an apology,” she said.

“So that’s when I said, ‘You’re going to give me my money back.’”

Femi Agunbiade was also identified by another prospective renter Global News spoke with Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, Toronto police said they were looking into allegations from three individuals. They had all been shown the same suite by the same person.

“The first potential renter went and checked out the place and said, ‘You know what, I’m going to pay the first and last months’ rent,’” Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

“On their way out, they had a conversation with the concierge and realized this person doesn’t actually have the authority to rent this out.”

A third person, who Global News spoke with over the phone, said they were told they could pick up keys and a fob and gain possession of the suite by Wednesday morning. They were able to do none of those things and have since filed a report with police. They said they paid Agunbiade more than $2,500.

READ MORE: Two charged in alleged Kijiji rental scam in Hamilton

Global News reached out to the actual owner of the suite. He said he only became aware there was something amiss in October when building management contacted him and informed him that his tenant, Agunbiade, may be attempting to rent the suite to others.

“I sent him an email just talking about those things,” he told Global News. “I just emphasized again, that this is not allowed and if you want to move out, no problem.”

The landlord said he has been in touch with a lawyer. He said he has also tried to reach Agunbiade, but has been unable to do so for several days now.

Hay was able to get her money back. However, she is still attempting to figure out where to go next.

READ MORE: Craigslist rent scam leaves Regina homeowners stunned

“Between these scams and finding a place with decent management, it’s very difficult,” she said, referencing Toronto’s rental market.

“For somebody to be doing this when it’s already hard for people is just unbelievable.”

Toronto police said it’s vital to do your research and make sure you are dealing someone who is legitimate. That includes reaching out to a licensed realtor.

They also said opt for cash transactions that can be documented.

“Something like e-transfer is a little too simplistic, so select something … where you’ve got the bank involved,” Sidhu said.

“That way it’s a lot more work for that person that’s trying to defraud you.”

READ MORE: Tight housing market fuels rental scams

She also encouraged prospective renters to speak to the property manager to find out whether the individual you are dealing with has the authority to rent to you.

Sidhu told Global News the investigation is ongoing and a potential charge could be fraud under $5,000.

By Friday, Global News had been contacted by a number of individuals stating they had been shown a suite in 2220 Lake Shore Boulevard West, just across the street from the building Femi was known to be living in.

Jasmine Nathanial was one of them. She and her boyfriend responded to an ad for a one bedroom condo on Kijiji. They boxed up their possessions with the intention of moving in. They signed a contract with Jide Agunbiade, Femi’s brother.

“It’s just upsetting that somebody could even do something like this to innocent people. It’s very sad that there’s no remorse from this person, but I’m really not going to stop until I see that he has been caught,” she said.

READ MORE: Brampton man charged with fraud in alleged apartment rental scam

Nathanial and her boyfriend lost $3,200, which they said they sent to Jide via e-transfer, like the others.

“He seemed like a genuine, friendly person. He was telling us he doesn’t raise the price on his rent. He was telling us that he has 11 other units that he owns.”

Deeply disturbed by the alleged scam, Joseph Annan – who manages 2200 Lake Shore Boulevard West – has his staff on alert. He said management is well aware of the issue in Jide’s building as well.

He has spoken with a number of people who have come forward and said they have been defrauded. Annan said he wants to make it clear that property management was unaware of the issue until late November and is in no way involved with the alleged scam.

–With files from Oriena Vuong