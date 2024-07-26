Police searching for missing vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for a missing “vulnerable child” in Mississauga.
Police said the 3-year-old boy named Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Erindale Park.
He is described by police as having a thin build with a short, dark afro. He was wearing a yellow top with red writing and black pants.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The boy is not wearing any shoes or socks, police said. He is also possibly non-verbal.
If spotted, police are asking residents to call 911 immediately.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
- Victims of Toronto ‘gun battle’ where more than 50 bullets flew identified
- Vast majority of Toronto-area new condo investors losing money every month: report
- OPP officers ratify 4-year deal to become highest paid cops in Ontario
- Cyclist killed after being struck by dump truck along Bloor Street in Toronto
Comments