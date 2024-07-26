Menu

Canada

Police searching for missing vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 6:41 am
1 min read
Missing 3-year-old boy from Mississauga. View image in full screen
Missing 3-year-old boy from Mississauga. Provided / Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police say they are searching for a missing “vulnerable child” in Mississauga.

Police said the 3-year-old boy named Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Erindale Park.

He is described by police as having a thin build with a short, dark afro. He was wearing a yellow top with red writing and black pants.

The boy is not wearing any shoes or socks, police said. He is also possibly non-verbal.

If spotted, police are asking residents to call 911 immediately.

