Police searching for missing vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for a missing “vulnerable child” in Mississauga.

Police said the 3-year-old boy named Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Erindale Park.

He is described by police as having a thin build with a short, dark afro. He was wearing a yellow top with red writing and black pants.

The boy is not wearing any shoes or socks, police said. He is also possibly non-verbal.

If spotted, police are asking residents to call 911 immediately.

