Simply Delicious Recipe: Garlic Scapes Pesto

Follow along with Susan Hay and professional home economist and cookbook author Marilyn Smith, as she puts a spin on pesto using garlic scapes. It’s Simply Delicious!
Ingredients
Approximately 12 garlic scapes rinsed well, remove bud at the top, chop into 2 inch pieces. Once chopped this should equal 1 cup chopped garlic scapes.
2 cups basil (stems included if they aren’t woody) rinsed, shake as much water off as possible
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup Parmesan or Pecorino Romano
Instructions
Whirl the garlic scapes in food processor until smooth. Add basil and oil and pulse until combined. Add cheese and pulse until well combined.
Spoon into ice cube trays ~ freeze until hard. Remove, place in a labelled bag and store in the freeze for up to six months.
Add to sauces ~ must be cooked after thawed.
