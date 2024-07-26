Menu

Simply Delicious Recipe: Garlic Scapes Pesto

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Simply Delicious Recipe: Honey Peaches with Ricotta
Follow along with Susan Hay and professional home economist and cookbook author Marilyn Smith, as she puts a spin on pesto using garlic scapes. It’s Simply Delicious!

Ingredients

Approximately 12 garlic scapes rinsed well, remove bud at the top, chop into 2 inch pieces. Once chopped this should equal 1 cup chopped garlic scapes.

2 cups basil (stems included if they aren’t woody) rinsed, shake as much water off as possible

½  cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup Parmesan or Pecorino Romano

Instructions

Whirl the garlic scapes in food processor until smooth. Add basil and oil and pulse until combined. Add cheese and pulse until well combined.

Spoon into ice cube trays ~ freeze until hard. Remove, place in a labelled bag and store in the freeze for up to six months.

Add to sauces ~ must be cooked after thawed.

