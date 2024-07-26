Simply Delicious Recipe: Garlic Scapes Pesto

Send this page to someone via email

Follow along with Susan Hay and professional home economist and cookbook author Marilyn Smith, as she puts a spin on pesto using garlic scapes. It’s Simply Delicious!

Ingredients

Approximately 12 garlic scapes rinsed well, remove bud at the top, chop into 2 inch pieces. Once chopped this should equal 1 cup chopped garlic scapes.

Story continues below advertisement

2 cups basil (stems included if they aren’t woody) rinsed, shake as much water off as possible

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup Parmesan or Pecorino Romano

Instructions

Whirl the garlic scapes in food processor until smooth. Add basil and oil and pulse until combined. Add cheese and pulse until well combined.

Spoon into ice cube trays ~ freeze until hard. Remove, place in a labelled bag and store in the freeze for up to six months.

Add to sauces ~ must be cooked after thawed.