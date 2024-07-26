Researchers heading to Ottawa area to document damage from tornado

A team of researchers from Western University is heading to an area near Ottawa to document the damage caused by a tornado that touched down there earlier this week.
David Sills, director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, says a storm survey team will visit the area of Perth, Ont., southwest of Ottawa, likely on Saturday.
He says the team will also assign an EF rating to the tornado, which touched down Wednesday evening and was confirmed based on video and radar evidence.
The Northern Tornadoes Project aims to better detect tornado occurrence throughout Canada.
Environment Canada also confirmed there was a tornado in the area.
The agency had issued weather warnings Wednesday for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario.
