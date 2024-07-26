Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Researchers heading to Ottawa area to document damage from tornado

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tornado sweeps through Ottawa area in striking footage'
Tornado sweeps through Ottawa area in striking footage
WATCH: Tornado sweeps through Ottawa area in striking footage – Aug 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A team of researchers from Western University is heading to an area near Ottawa to document the damage caused by a tornado that touched down there earlier this week.

David Sills, director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, says a storm survey team will visit the area of Perth, Ont., southwest of Ottawa, likely on Saturday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the team will also assign an EF rating to the tornado, which touched down Wednesday evening and was confirmed based on video and radar evidence.

Trending Now

The Northern Tornadoes Project aims to better detect tornado occurrence throughout Canada.

Environment Canada also confirmed there was a tornado in the area.

The agency had issued weather warnings Wednesday for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices