Winnipeg police arrest robbery suspect after vehicle rolls during high speed pursuit

Winnipeg police arrested a robbery suspect who rolled his vehicle during a high speed chase.

On Wednesday at 10 p.m. officers responded to a commercial robbery in the 1000 block of Keewatin Street.

Police were told a man with his face covered entered the business with what appeared to be a gun under his clothing. The man left with an undisclosed amount of items before taking off in an SUV.

At around 10:50 p.m. officers found the SUV near Flora Avenue and Parr Street and tried stopping the suspect who fled at a high speed. Police said they followed but gave up the chase because of the suspect’s dangerous driving.

About ten minutes later, police found the vehicle rolled near Brookside Boulevard and Oak Point Highway. The suspect, Marlon Elijah Whincup, 27, from Sandy Bay First Nation, was arrested and treated for minor injuries.

He was charged with: