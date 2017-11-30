Winnipeg man facing over 100 charges in connection with dozens of break ins

Winnipeg police have laid a lengthy list of charges against a 28-year-old Winnipeg man following a 3-month long string of break and enters.

Police said between Sept. 11 and Nov. 18, 12 different apartment buildings and condo complexes were targeted:

first 100 block of Hill Grove Point

first 100 block of Barnes Street

800 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway

1900 block of St. Mary’s Road

first 100 block of Snow Street

1000 block of Wilkes Avenue

2800 block of Pembina Highway

100 block of Creek Bend Road

first 100 block of Van Hull Way

2800 block of Pembina Highway, x 2

1800 block of Gateway Road

“Once inside, he gained access to parking garages and while there smashed windows on a total of 58 vehicles,” Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

Police said items were then stolen from 18 of those vehicles.

During that same period, parking garages on three residential buildings were also hit and the windows on another 25 cars smashed:

first 100 block of Bison Drive

600 block of Warde Avenue

100 block of Hill Grove Point

Police believe the damage to both vehicles and buildings totals around $89,000.

Skrabek said surveillance video was key to the investigation.

“Officers were able to review numerous videos from all these different locations and identify a suspect,” Skrabek said.

Brent Vernon Arksey, 28, has been charged with:

mischief under $5,000 (x58)

theft under $5,000 (x25)

break and Enter (x12)

fail to comply with probation (x16)

“It’s very tough when you park a car inside a secure location. These vehicles were locked, so he had to smash the windows. I don’t think there is much more the owners could have done. Thankfully there were surveillance videos.”

Arksey was also arrested in December of last year for similar crimes.

He was convicted May 29, 2017 on several charges and sent to jail. He was released July 17 with 18 months probation.