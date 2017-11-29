Andrew Kreisberg, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Arrow’ producer, fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer for several Vancouver-shot superhero shows — including Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow — has been fired following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Warner Bros. Television Group says it has terminated Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately, after a “thorough investigation.” The company says it “takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.”

Kreisberg had been suspended from his work amid accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching from 19 former and current employees.

Neither Kreisberg nor his agent have commented on his firing.

Kreisberg told Variety he’s made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in his capacity as an executive director “but they were not sexualized.”

He also said, like others, “I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek.”

The accusations were first reported by Variety, which did not identify the 15 women and four men who said they feared retaliation if they went public.

“According to sources who either witnessed this behaviour or were subjected to it, Kreisberg is accused of frequently touching people without their permission, asking for massages from uncomfortable female staff members, and kissing women without asking,” according to the Variety report.

One female employee reported that the producer told a group of employees, in reference to a work trip involving her and Kreisberg, that,”What happens in Vancouver, stays in Vancouver.”

Kreisberg denied all the allegations in the Variety report.

The allegations come after a series of accusations against prominent Hollywood figures, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback and Brett Ratner.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz