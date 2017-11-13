‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist hopes to be agent of change on show

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist says she is hoping to be an agent of change when her show starts filming again this week.

In a social media post, she commented on the report that Andrew Kreisberg, an executive producer on Supergirl, had been suspended — without mentioning his name directly.

“This week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening to when people speak up and refusing to accept and environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space,” she wrote in a post which appeared on Twitter and Instagram.

Her comments come after a recent Variety report which said Kreisberg, had been suspended after receiving reports of “sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact” from 15 women and four men who worked with him.

The Warner Bros. TV Group said Kreisberg has been suspended and an investigation is underway.

Kreisberg has denied all the allegations in the Variety report.

Kreisburg also worked on other CW shows such as Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow which are all filmed in Vancouver.

Benoist noted that she is the star of a show which “supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right.”

She went on to add, “Sadly, the show and my career are part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments.

“This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless.”

— With files from Jon Azpiri